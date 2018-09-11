Bangkok Airways aircraft at Don Muang Airport Bangkok
Phuket

Bangkok Airways removes planned Phuket-Yangon direct flights from schedules

By TN / September 11, 2018

PHUKET: Bangkok Airways has removed from its flight schedule the Phuket-Yangon direct flights that were to launch in November as the route has yet to be confirmed, Bangkok Airways staff told The Phuket News today (Sept 10).

The direct flights were to launch on Nov 17, The Myanmar Times reported Varong Israsena, Bangkok Airways Vice President of Sales, as saying in May.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close