Bangkok Airways removes planned Phuket-Yangon direct flights from schedules

PHUKET: Bangkok Airways has removed from its flight schedule the Phuket-Yangon direct flights that were to launch in November as the route has yet to be confirmed, Bangkok Airways staff told The Phuket News today (Sept 10).
The direct flights were to launch on Nov 17, The Myanmar Times reported Varong Israsena, Bangkok Airways Vice President of Sales, as saying in May.
By The Phuket News
