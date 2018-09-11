Woman’s body found in Gulf of Thailand after Surat Thani bridge jump

The body of a woman who on Saturday jumped from a bridge over the Tapi River in Surat Thani has been found and retrieved.
The body of Supaporn Sriphum, 25, was found floating on the Gulf of Thailand about 10 kilometres from the Sri Surat Bridge at 6.20pm on Monday.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
