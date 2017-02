SONGKHLA, 22 February 2017 (NNT) – Thailand’s Second Naval Area Command has seized three Vietnamese ships that were conducting illegal fishing activities in the Gulf of Thailand.

Navy officials from the Takbai patrol ship arrived at Songkhla Naval Base to deliver the 12 Vietnamese crew members, who were arrested eight nautical miles off the coast of Ko Losin in Pattani province.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Jettana Pantana

Rewriter: Benjamin Rujopakarn