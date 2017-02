Thailand’s Northeastern region, known locally as Isaan, has been named by US news network CNN as one of the world’s top 17 places to visit this year.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said: “Isaan has a long history, with some of Southeast Asia’s oldest settlements found here. In modern times, the region is famous for its fiery salads, country music, stunning scenery and elaborate temples.

