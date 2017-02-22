Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Armenia to use Iskander missiles “based on how situation develops”

Winter view of Yerevan, Armenia
PanARMENIAN.Net – Armenia will make a decision to use Iskander missile systems depending on the development of the situation, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“I can explain the algorithm. The functions and parameters of the weapon allow to cause irreparable damage to the infrastructure of the country, against which it can be applied. Accordingly, the decision to use the system will be closely connected with the development of the situation,” he said.

