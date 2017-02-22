Medical Examiners Said To Need More Tests To Say Why Churkin Died

Wednesday, February 22, 2017
The Associated Press is reporting that medical examiners who performed an autopsy on Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations say they need more tests to determine how and why he fell ill and later died.

Vitaly Churkin, Russia’s UN envoy since 2006, died on February 20 at age 64. New York city medical examiners said they need further toxicology and other tests that can take weeks.

While the examiner investigates deaths that occur by criminal violence, accident, and suicide, most of the deaths they investigate are not suspicious in nature.

Churkin’s case was referred to the medical examiner’s office by the hospital.

Moscow has not given a date for Churkin’s funeral.

