Three people were killed and 21 injured in an explosion that occurred at a factory in the Liaoning province in northeast China, local media reported on Wednesday.

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to China National Radio (CNR), the blast took place late on Tuesday in the city of Jinzhou in Liaoning province. The explosion occurred at a time when the factory’s employees were working with explosives.

