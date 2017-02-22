Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Tourist Touts, Khaosan Forgers Busted

Tourist Touts, Khaosan Forgers Busted

Khaosan road, Bangkok
TN Bangkok 0

BANGKOK — Need a university degree? Want to buy some gems? There were 75 fewer forgers and touts asking those questions Wednesday after the crackdown pendulum once again swung in their direction.

A force of more than 200 tourist police and military officers on Tuesday arrested 75 suspects for soliciting foreign tourists to buy fake IDs – everything from diplomas and driving licenses to press credentials and teaching certifications – or patronize businesses where they get a cut or commission.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Bangkok airport Link to increase services to ease congestion

Bangkok joins cities around the world in “Earth Hour 2016” campaign

Bangkok ‘still at risk’ of flooding

Leave a Reply