Tourist Touts, Khaosan Forgers Busted

BANGKOK — Need a university degree? Want to buy some gems? There were 75 fewer forgers and touts asking those questions Wednesday after the crackdown pendulum once again swung in their direction.

A force of more than 200 tourist police and military officers on Tuesday arrested 75 suspects for soliciting foreign tourists to buy fake IDs – everything from diplomas and driving licenses to press credentials and teaching certifications – or patronize businesses where they get a cut or commission.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich