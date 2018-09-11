Royal Thai Fleet 1 and Excise Department nab ship carrying diesel

CHONBURI, 11th September 2018 (NNT) – Royal Thai Fleet 1 and the Excise Department Office in Chonburi have apprehended a ship attempting to smuggle 240,000 liters of diesel fuel through the Gulf of Thailand, sparing the nation a loss of over 10 million baht.
The arrest followed a tip off that a ship carrying untaxed fuel had departed from the Baan Laem district of Phetchaburi province. Royal Thai Fleet 1 coordinated with the Excise Department to apprehend the vessel using a naval patrol boat, which tracked down the Chor Tarasamut 2 and confirmed it was carrying illegal cargo. The ship had no documentation for the operation or the diesel and all six of its Thai crew have been detained for the time being. The vessel has now docked at Laem Thien Pier in Chonburi for further investigation.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Bogus Thai guide arrested at Buddha Mountain
-
35 year old Thai man stabbed with knife in Naklua after verbal argument
-
Drug party busted after residents complain about pool villas rented daily
-
Japanese man arrested for 20-year theft-spree in Japan
-
Seafood Restaurant in Chonburi with Go-Go style dancers threatened with shutdown by Governor