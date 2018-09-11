Stepfather arrested for suffocating crying 6-month-old baby

A couple were arrested late on Monday night after they allegedly dumped the body of their suffocated six-month-old baby boy on a Bangkok soi in front of the home of the wife’s mother, police said.
The husband, Witthawat Jitthanopajai, 21, also faced murder charges for allegedly suffocating the son by a previous marriage of his wife, Kanchana Thetsawang, 22.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
