Image of a street (soi) near Siam Square in Bangkok
Bangkok

Stepfather arrested for suffocating crying 6-month-old baby

By TN / September 11, 2018

A couple were arrested late on Monday night after they allegedly dumped the body of their suffocated six-month-old baby boy on a Bangkok soi in front of the home of the wife’s mother, police said.

The husband, Witthawat Jitthanopajai, 21, also faced murder charges for allegedly suffocating the son by a previous marriage of his wife, Kanchana Thetsawang, 22.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

