Tsunami at Patong Beach in Phuket

Patong Beach in Phuket following Tsunami disaster on December 27, 2004. Photo: Peregrine981.

Phuket

No ‘Light Up Phuket’ to be held as part of annual Patong Tsunami Memorial event

By TN / December 26, 2018

PHUKET: The flame has flickered out on the annual ‘Light Up Phuket’ tsunami memorial event – held at Patong Beach on the night of Dec 26 each year to commemorate the lives lost to the Asian Tsunami 14 years ago.

The candle-lit ceremony has been removed from the formal schedule of events for annual commemoration to those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Kebsup confirmed to The Phuket News today.

