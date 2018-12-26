No ‘Light Up Phuket’ to be held as part of annual Patong Tsunami Memorial event





PHUKET: The flame has flickered out on the annual ‘Light Up Phuket’ tsunami memorial event – held at Patong Beach on the night of Dec 26 each year to commemorate the lives lost to the Asian Tsunami 14 years ago.

The candle-lit ceremony has been removed from the formal schedule of events for annual commemoration to those lost to the devastating waves that struck our shores, Patong Mayor Chalermsak Kebsup confirmed to The Phuket News today.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



