Two South Korean golfers went missing after golf cart fell into Nan river

By TN / December 26, 2018

Two elderly South Korean golfers went missing and believed drowned after their golf cart was rammed by another cart and fell from a platform into the Nan river in Phrom Piram district of the northern province of Nan on Tuesday.

The two Koreans were later identified as Jaseoong Ha, 76, and Jun Yong Sung, 68.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

