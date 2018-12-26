Toyota Vios and minivan

Turkish Man Arrested for Drug Crimes Back Home

By TN / December 26, 2018

BANGKOK, DEC 25 (TNA) – A Turkish fugitive wanted for drug offenses has been nabbed after entering Thailand over 10 times in the past three years.

Turkish authorities have requested Thailand to extradite the 46-year-old man Mustafa Yilmazx to face prosecution for possession of illicit drugs for sale, Pol Lt-General Surachet Hakpan, Immigration Bureau Chief said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

