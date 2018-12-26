Senior local police face inquiry after raid on Bangkok pub





Senior officers at Bangkok’s Khok Khram police station face investigation and transfer to inactive posts after a raid by local officials found evidence of drug abuse at a pub that breached closing hours in Bung Kum district.

Pol Maj Gen Ekachai Boonwisut, chief of Metropolitan Police Division 2, said on Wednesday he would propose the transfer of the police station chief, two deputies and two inspectors-general.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

