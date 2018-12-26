Police Hunt for Gibbon Selfie Hawker on Koh Samui





KOH SAMUI — Island police are on the lookout for a repeat wildlife offender who farms tourists for money by charging them for photos with a gibbon.

Koh Samui police were looking Wednesday for Ismail Thalang, 35, after someone posted a video clip of him approaching beach-goers with a small ape slung over his shoulder earlier in the week on Chaweng Beach.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

