5 Thais 1 Vietnamese arrested for wildlife smuggling

NONG KHAI, 22 May 2018 (NNT) – Nong Khai wildlife officials have arrested Thai and Vietnamese citizens for trying to smuggle wild animals into Laos.

Officials from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), Wildlife Checkpoint of Nong Khai, and the Prevention and Suppression Support Office 2 found 14 African turtles, 10 dogs, 6 rabbits, 75 green and 4 grey iguanas inside a van.

