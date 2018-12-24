Thai villa near Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province

A Thai villa near Na Wa, Nakhon Phanom province. Photo: Mattes.

Thousands scramble to apply for ‘One Million House’ loans

By TN / December 24, 2018

Several thousand people nationwide on Sunday scrambled to secure rights to buy new homes under the government’s “One Million House” campaign, a one-day-only loan offer, which saw demand outstrip its credit line by 50 billion baht.

The government plans to finance the project with a 41-billion-baht budget.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

