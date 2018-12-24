Thousands scramble to apply for ‘One Million House’ loans

Several thousand people nationwide on Sunday scrambled to secure rights to buy new homes under the government’s “One Million House” campaign, a one-day-only loan offer, which saw demand outstrip its credit line by 50 billion baht.
The government plans to finance the project with a 41-billion-baht budget.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
