Cannabis growers will be given guidelines: Prajin





FARMERS planning to grow cannabis once it is legalised for medical and research purposes next month have been told to contact authorities.

“Interested persons should start studying relevant information on how to select cannabis varieties, prepare hothouses and control the temperature,” Justice Minister ACM Prajin Juntong said yesterday.

