Cannabis to be used for medical purposes: Deputy Premiers

BANGKOK, 20th October 2018 (NNT) – Two deputy prime ministers of Thailand have confirmed that the legal use of marijuana in Thailand will be for medical purposes only.
Commenting on the drafting of the medical marijuana bill, DPM ACM Prajin Jantong said the Office of the Narcotics Control Board has already completed the compilation of public feedback on the bill and submitted a report to the cabinet.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Thammarat Thadaphrom,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Heavy rains forecast until Monday
-
Acting Immigration police chief vows to get rid of 7,000 overstaying foreigners by end of month
-
THAI ‘sorry’ passengers forced to vacate seats for crew
-
PM Prayut calls for “forward-looking” relationship with Europe
-
Thailand prepares to assume ASEAN Chairmanship in 2019