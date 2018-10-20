Cannabis Sativa Plant
Cannabis to be used for medical purposes: Deputy Premiers

By TN / October 20, 2018

BANGKOK, 20th October 2018 (NNT) – Two deputy prime ministers of Thailand have confirmed that the legal use of marijuana in Thailand will be for medical purposes only.

Commenting on the drafting of the medical marijuana bill, DPM ACM Prajin Jantong said the Office of the Narcotics Control Board has already completed the compilation of public feedback on the bill and submitted a report to the cabinet.

