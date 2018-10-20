Heavy rains forecast until Monday

Heavy rains are predicted in many provinces in the lower North, Central, East and South, including Bangkok, as a depression over the Gulf of Thailand is expected to land on Prachuap Khiri Khan on Saturday, the Meteorological Department said.
In its second warning related to the latest tropical depression issued at 5am on Saturday, the department said the depression over the Gulf of Thailand is due at latitude 9.0 degrees North, longitude 104.0 degrees East, with maximum sustained winds of about 30 knots.
The Nation
The Nation
