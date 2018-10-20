Khashoggi killed, torn to pieces by ‘butcher’ in pre-prepared room





The Head of Saudi Arabia’s Forensic Department, Salah Al-Tubaigy, is thought to have cut the body of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 15 minutes, Al-Khaleej Online reported on Friday.

A Turkish security source who spoke to Al Jazeera detailed how Al-Tubaigy, along with an assistance team, pulled Khashoggi’s body into a pre-prepared room inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The source claimed that: “The Saudi anatomy expert Al-Tubaigy started dealing with Khashoggi’s body before his colleagues started packaging the torn pieces,” noting that dismembering the body started immediately after Khashoggi had been killed.

According to the source, the Turkish forensic team investigating the incident heard recordings from inside the consulate, before entering the facility to examine the crime. This information is believed to prove previous reports by several Turkish newspapers that a hit-team arrived at the Saudi consulate prior to Khashoggi’s visit.

