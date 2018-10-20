Depression to hit Prachuap Khiri Khan today





A depression with wind speed at its epic-centre averaging 55 km/h was to make landfall in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Saturday and will result in isolated heavy rainfall in the southern, central and eastern regions as well as Bangkok Metropolis from today until Monday.

The Meteorological Department warned people in the affected regions, especially in low-lying areas in the countryside to brace for possible flash flood or overflowing of streams or creeks.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article