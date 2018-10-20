Nong Kae in Hua Hin District
Depression to hit Prachuap Khiri Khan today

By TN / October 20, 2018

A depression with wind speed at its epic-centre averaging 55 km/h was to make landfall in the southern province of Prachuap Khiri Khan province on Saturday and will result in isolated heavy rainfall in the southern, central and eastern regions as well as Bangkok Metropolis from today until Monday.

The Meteorological Department warned people in the affected regions, especially in low-lying areas in the countryside to brace for possible flash flood or overflowing of streams or creeks.

