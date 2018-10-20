Korat school boarding house hit by fire

A fire broke out in the boarding house of the Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality Sports School in Muang district early on Saturday.
Firefighters took about 20 minutes to put out the fire that broke out on the fourth floor of the building at 1.30am.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
