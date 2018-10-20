Klang Plaza Korat
Isan

Korat school boarding house hit by fire

By TN / October 20, 2018

A fire broke out in the boarding house of the Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality Sports School in Muang district early on Saturday.

Firefighters took about 20 minutes to put out the fire that broke out on the fourth floor of the building at 1.30am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close