Air force officer arrested with B80m drugs





SURAT THANI: An air force officer has been arrested after 600,000 speed pills and 6kg of crystal methamphetamine worth over 80 million baht were found hidden inside his pickup truck which crashed into a tree in Tha Chana district on Thursday evening.

Flt Lt Thiwa Saimoon, 50, attached to the Weapon Production Centre in Lop Buri, was apprehended after the illicit drugs and other items were found in his brand new pickup truck, said Pol Col Thaksin Siripokkhapat, chief of Tha Chana police during a media conference on Friday.

NUJAREE RAEKRUN

BANGKOK POST

