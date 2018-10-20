Skyline of High City Buildings in Bangkok
Bangkok

Korean fugitive nabbed in Bangkok

By TN / October 20, 2018

A South Korean man wanted in his home country for public fraud has been arrested in a police raid on a hotel room in Bangkok.

A combined team of tourist and immigration police arrested Jin Weon-seo at the Rider Resort Hotel on Srinakarin Soi 49 in the Nong Bon area of Prawet district, on Wednesday, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, acting commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said on Friday.

Full story:
Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close