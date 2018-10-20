Korean fugitive nabbed in Bangkok





A South Korean man wanted in his home country for public fraud has been arrested in a police raid on a hotel room in Bangkok.

A combined team of tourist and immigration police arrested Jin Weon-seo at the Rider Resort Hotel on Srinakarin Soi 49 in the Nong Bon area of Prawet district, on Wednesday, Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, acting commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said on Friday.

