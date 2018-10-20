Arrivals level at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok
Bangkok

59 Thai tourists abandoned at Suvarnabhumi Airport

By TN / October 20, 2018

A group of 59 Thai tourists filed complaints with police on Friday after they were abandoned at Suvarnabhumi Airport when their tour package to Hokkaido, Japan, was postponed indefinitely without explanation.

The group sent 20 representatives to file complaints at the Suvarnabhumi Airport police station at 11pm on Friday, saying they have lost Bt1.7 million.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

