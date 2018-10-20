Cocaine, heroin popular among specific groups in Patong, police play down claim

PHUKET: Cocaine and heroin use is on the rise among specific groups of people in Patong according to newly appointed Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, who is also President of Phuket Provincial Drug Information Surveillance.
However, the chief of the Patong Police has played down V/Gov Sopoj’s claim saying there is no cocaine epidemic in the area.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News
