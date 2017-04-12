Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Tourism Ministry encourages tour scam victims to file complaints

Departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok
BANGKOK, 12 April 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has encouraged the recent victims of a travel scam to file complaints against the direct sales businesses responsible.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, the would-be Thai travelers were scammed into buying dietary supplements and customer membership for 9,730 baht to receive a trip to Osaka, Japan. According to the victims interviewed, the scammers claimed it had six chartered flights to Japan, but Suvarnabhumi International Airport reported no such flights scheduled.

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

