Tourism Ministry encourages tour scam victims to file complaints

BANGKOK, 12 April 2017 (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has encouraged the recent victims of a travel scam to file complaints against the direct sales businesses responsible.

According to Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, the would-be Thai travelers were scammed into buying dietary supplements and customer membership for 9,730 baht to receive a trip to Osaka, Japan. According to the victims interviewed, the scammers claimed it had six chartered flights to Japan, but Suvarnabhumi International Airport reported no such flights scheduled.

