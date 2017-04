RANONG — The man suspected of orchestrating a massive scam which left thousands of people stranded at Suvarnabhumi Airport for hours was found late Wednesday afternoon in the southern province of Ranong.

Pasist Arinchayalapis, the owner of multi-level marketing firm Wealth Ever, was escorted by police to the Ranong Police Station and will later be brought by helicopter to be questioned and booked in Bangkok tonight.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee