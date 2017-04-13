Thursday, April 13, 2017
Songkran festival kicks off nationwide today

Songkran with elephants in Ayutthaya
Songkran festival officially kicks off nationwide today with Thai Buddhists going to the temples early in the morning making merit, offering alms to monks, and pouring water on Buddha statutes brought out for prays and blessings on this Thai traditional New Year.

In Bangkok, the governor Pol Gen Asawin Kwanmuang led his city administration officials to preside over a religious ceremony to offer alms to 191 monks at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration head office.

Thai PBS

