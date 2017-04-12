Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Germany probes possible Islamist links to Dortmund bus attack

German police
PanARMENIAN.Net – German investigators are looking into the possibility that explosions targeting a bus carrying players of soccer club Borussia Dortmund may have been carried out by Islamist militants, the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday, April 12, according to Reuters.

It said a letter left near the scene of the attack on Tuesday claimed it was in retaliation for German military reconnaissance missions against Islamic State in Syria.

The newspaper also said that the letter might be a deliberate attempt by the perpetrators to mislead investigators.

