German Police Find Note Near Scene of Dortmund Bus Attack

An official for the state prosecutor’s office said that a letter was found near the blast site but that it was unclear if the letter was authentic. She declined to provide any details about the contents of the letter.

The explosions which took place near the Borussia Dortmund team bus were a “targeted attack” against the football team, local media reported Wednesday, citing police sources.

The prosecution said the author of the note claimed responsibility for the attack.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International