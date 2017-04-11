Berlin Halts Refugee Transfers to Hungary over Conditions

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Syrian refugees sleeping in the open air in Budapest, Hungary, during refugee crisis
TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Germany said Tuesday it is refraining from transferring asylum seekers to Hungary under EU rules until Budapest gives assurances that the migrants would not be systematically detained.

Under the so-called Dublin rules, asylum seekers are meant to be sent back to the first European country they registered in.

But the United Nations and rights groups have urged EU nations to suspend transfers to Hungary after Budapest introduced a law in March to detain all asylum seekers, AFP reported

Germany’s interior ministry said in a directive to the migration office that “in cases of Dublin transfers to Hungary, an assurance must be sought ensuring that the transferred person would be accommodated in accordance with EU norms.”

“Without such a reassurance from the Hungarian authorities, the transfer should not take place,” the ministry added, confirming a report published in German regional media group Funke.

