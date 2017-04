The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) will seek court warrants for the arrest of some 2,400 people suspected of being involved in the country’s biggest loan-shark network, deputy permanent secretary for justice Dusadee Arayawuthi said Tuesday.

Pol Col Dusadee said he would brief Justice Minister Suwaphan Tanyuvardhana next week on the progress of the DSI’s investigation into the network, which was allegedly run by gang leader Wichai Panngam.

KING-OUA LAOHONG