Government declares two new national holidays

BANGKOK, 12th April, 2017 (NNT) – The government has announced two new national holidays following the passing of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Col. Taksada Sangkachantra, deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, on Tuesday announced at a press conference following a Cabinet meeting that the government had resolved to declare the 28th of July of every year a national holiday to celebrate the birthday anniversary of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

Col. Taksada added that the Cabinet also resolved to declare the 13th of October of every year another national holiday to mark the passing of the late King.

