Somali asylum seeker accused of raping two disabled men in Germany

A Somali asylum-seeker has been accused of raping two men with disabilities in a center and killing one woman in Germany, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

The 18-year-old allegedly entered into the Neuenhaus residence in Betheim county late last year and accessed the room of a 59-year-old disabled man to rape him.

Police said he later entered the next room and raped another man, before his 87-year-old wife confronted the attacker, who killed the woman. Apparently, the woman lived in the same room as her husband in the center.

This happened in the first hour of October 22 of last year. While sexually abusing the second victim, the Somali was caught by the wife and brutally killed her to avoid being captured for her previous crimes, according to German police.

The Somali refugee is currently being held in a mental health facility.

