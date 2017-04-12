Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Home > Asia > Over Dozen Wounded as ‘Stick Shaker’ Activates on Melbourne-Hong Kong Flight

Over Dozen Wounded as ‘Stick Shaker’ Activates on Melbourne-Hong Kong Flight

Qantas Boeing 747-400 at Sydney Airport
TN Asia 0

Over a dozen people were injured in a ‘stick shaker’ accident on a flight from Melbourne, Australia to Hong Kong, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has announced.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Some fifteen people were injured when a “stick shaker” stall warning went off, the ATSB said.

“While holding at flight level 220, the flight crew received a stick shaker activation and detected airframe buffeting. The flight crew disconnected the autopilot and manoeuvred the aircraft in response. Fifteen passengers received minor injuries,” ATSB said in a Thursday statement.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State, Myanmar

Myanmar Says Islamic Terrorist Organization Behind Deadly Border Raids in Rakhine State

KLCC Park Seen From Pertama

Malaysia, Indonesia Nab 6 Suspects Over Alleged Terror Ties

Deadly 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts South Asia

Leave a Reply