Over Dozen Wounded as ‘Stick Shaker’ Activates on Melbourne-Hong Kong Flight

Over a dozen people were injured in a ‘stick shaker’ accident on a flight from Melbourne, Australia to Hong Kong, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has announced.

“While holding at flight level 220, the flight crew received a stick shaker activation and detected airframe buffeting. The flight crew disconnected the autopilot and manoeuvred the aircraft in response. Fifteen passengers received minor injuries,” ATSB said in a Thursday statement.

