Rain still an issue despite early arrival of winter season





CHIANG MAI, 4th October 2018 (NNT) – The Meteorological Department has forecast that the winter season is likely to arrive earlier this year but the north of Thailand will still experience rainy conditions due to the influence of a persisting monsoon system.

Provinces including Chiang Mai have been told to beware of continued rains that have already caused the Ping River to overflow into some of its riverbank communities. In Phayao province, Wat Sri Kom Kam has been inundated following stormy weather and a repair fund is being set up to restore the important religious site. Close to 200 households in the province’s Mae Sai sub-district have been hit by forest runoff with some areas under water over 150 centimeters deep. Soldiers, police and administrators are coordinating efforts to provide assistance.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

