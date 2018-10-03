Torrential rain dogs west coast of Phuket this morning

Parts of Phuket’s west coast were awash this morning with torrential rain. The rain came from a small rain cell that sat over an area along the coast between Patong and Kamala, drenching Kamala, southern Patong, Kalim and the coastal road for over an hour between 11am and midday.
Parts of the road out the front of the Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay were awash with muddy flood waters full of debris which had washed down from construction sites on the hill.
Full story: thethaiger.com
The Thaiger
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.