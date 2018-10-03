Torrential rain dogs west coast of Phuket this morning





Parts of Phuket’s west coast were awash this morning with torrential rain. The rain came from a small rain cell that sat over an area along the coast between Patong and Kamala, drenching Kamala, southern Patong, Kalim and the coastal road for over an hour between 11am and midday.

Parts of the road out the front of the Wyndham Grand Phuket Kalim Bay were awash with muddy flood waters full of debris which had washed down from construction sites on the hill.

