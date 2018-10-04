Former Thai PM Abhisit Vejjajiva
News

Abhisit Steps Down as Race for Dem Leadership Intensifies

By TN / October 4, 2018

BANGKOK — Abhisit Vejjajiva won praise from his Pheu Thai rival Thursday after he resigned from his post as chairman of the Democrat Party.

Abhisit said he stepped down to make way for the upcoming vote on its top leadership seat, which three people are now contending. Former Pheu Thai MP Watana Muangsook said Abhisit set an admirable precedent and urged the military junta to do the same.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close