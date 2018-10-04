Abhisit Steps Down as Race for Dem Leadership Intensifies





BANGKOK — Abhisit Vejjajiva won praise from his Pheu Thai rival Thursday after he resigned from his post as chairman of the Democrat Party.

Abhisit said he stepped down to make way for the upcoming vote on its top leadership seat, which three people are now contending. Former Pheu Thai MP Watana Muangsook said Abhisit set an admirable precedent and urged the military junta to do the same.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra

Khaosod English

Share this article