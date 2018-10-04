Abhisit Steps Down as Race for Dem Leadership Intensifies

BANGKOK — Abhisit Vejjajiva won praise from his Pheu Thai rival Thursday after he resigned from his post as chairman of the Democrat Party.
Abhisit said he stepped down to make way for the upcoming vote on its top leadership seat, which three people are now contending. Former Pheu Thai MP Watana Muangsook said Abhisit set an admirable precedent and urged the military junta to do the same.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.