Homeless man found dead in Bangkok canal

The body of an unidentified homeless man was found floating in a small drainage canal in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on Friday.
Bang Sue police were informed at 11am that a body had been found in the canal behind the head office of Thairath newspaper on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
