Bangkok

Homeless man found dead in Bangkok canal

By TN / October 5, 2018

The body of an unidentified homeless man was found floating in a small drainage canal in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on Friday.

Bang Sue police were informed at 11am that a body had been found in the canal behind the head office of Thairath newspaper on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

