Sukhumvit Soi 3/1 in Bangkok
Bangkok

59 foreign nationals arrested in Bangkok for working illegally

By TN / October 5, 2018

BANGKOK, 5th October 2018 (NNT)-59 illegal migrants have been arrested by immigration police in Bangkok for working illegally.

Police located many of them in Huai Kwang while some were found to have been staying in and around Soi Nana and Khaosarn Road. They are from China, Nepal, Bangladesh, Egypt, Palestine, Syria and Nigeria.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

