Motorbikes in Bangkok
Bangkok

Seven injured in Bangkok as sleepy motorist ploughs into motorcyclists

By TN / October 5, 2018

A motorist nodding off after a night shift ploughed into six motorcyclists on a Bangkok road on Friday morning, injuring seven people.

Police said none of the injuries were severe following the 10.30am accident on Asoke Montree Road in front of the Ocean Tower 2 Building.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

