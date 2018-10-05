Moon jellyfish Aurelia aurita, Red Sea
Phuket

Four tourists stung by jellyfish on Patong Beach

By TN / October 5, 2018

PHUKET: Lifeguards station at Patong Beach have today (Oct 4) confirmed that four tourist have been stung by jellyfish at various locations along the beach.

Lifeguards administered first aid including washing the stings with vinegar before rescue workers from Patong Municipality transferred them to Patong Hospital.

By Tavee Adam
The Phuket News

