Four tourists stung by jellyfish on Patong Beach

PHUKET: Lifeguards station at Patong Beach have today (Oct 4) confirmed that four tourist have been stung by jellyfish at various locations along the beach.
Lifeguards administered first aid including washing the stings with vinegar before rescue workers from Patong Municipality transferred them to Patong Hospital.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Tavee Adam
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.