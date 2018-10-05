Evicted Karen spiritual leader Ko-ee dies at age 107





Karen elder Ko-ee Mimee died at the age of 107 early Friday morning, just two months after finally being granted Thai citizenship but having lost a long legal fight to return home to the heart of Kaeng Krachan National Park.

TransborderNews reported that Ko-ee died at 4.14am of a lung infection at Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Muang district of Phetchaburi province. He had been admitted there last Sunday after being unable to eat and then losing consciousness.

