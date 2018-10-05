Elderly Japanese Man arrested in Pattaya for sex with a 13 year old girl





Pattaya – A 71 year old Japanese man, Hiroyuki Nakashima, was arrested in his condo on Monday, October 1st, this week in Pattaya for buying sex with underage girls after tips from his neighbors.

Mr. Nakashima, whose room contained sex toys and hidden cameras, admitted to liking underage girls and had been operating in the Pattaya area for some time. He also identified the Thai woman who supplied his girls, Ployphan Muangdit, 20, who was arrested on Tuesday, October 2nd after an extensive search.

