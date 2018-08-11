Police arrest 72 as blitz of illegal foreigners goes on

A total of 72 people, including three Thais, were arrested during coordinated police raids at 75 locations nationwide frequented by foreigners early yesterday morning.
Most face immigration charges, Tourist Police Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST
