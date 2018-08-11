Thai Tourist Police Chevrolet Optra car
Police arrest 72 as blitz of illegal foreigners goes on

By TN / August 11, 2018

A total of 72 people, including three Thais, were arrested during coordinated police raids at 75 locations nationwide frequented by foreigners early yesterday morning.

Most face immigration charges, Tourist Police Bureau deputy chief Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn said.

