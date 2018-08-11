Thai general election 2007
News

Election in February? Debate over election inspectors raises more doubts

By TN / August 11, 2018

For many people, there are good reasons to doubt whether the long-anticipated election will take place within the time frame as outlined in the military junta’s political roadmap?

February of 2018 is the time frame that those anxious to see Thailand return to democracy through the ballot box want the military junta to stick to.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close