4,000 cyclists celebrate Queen Mother’s birthday anniversary

By TN / August 11, 2018

NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT, 11 August 2018 (NNT) – Some 4,000 cyclists from across the country have joined in a cycling activity in celebration of Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday anniversary on 12 August 2018.

Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai presided over the cycling activity celebrating Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday anniversary on 12 August 2018.

