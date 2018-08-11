4,000 cyclists celebrate Queen Mother’s birthday anniversary

NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT, 11 August 2018 (NNT) – Some 4,000 cyclists from across the country have joined in a cycling activity in celebration of Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday anniversary on 12 August 2018.
Department of Disease Control (DDC) Director-General Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai presided over the cycling activity celebrating Her Majesty the Queen Mother’s birthday anniversary on 12 August 2018.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Thai Police announce all Nigerians in Thailand will be investigated
-
Police arrest 72 as blitz of illegal foreigners goes on
-
Election in February? Debate over election inspectors raises more doubts
-
Actor Busted For Massive Fintech Scam Targeting Foreigners: Cops
-
Thailand to adopt some of Japan’s road safety measures