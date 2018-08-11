A canal or klong in Thailand
Phuket

Foreign divers rescued after pickup swept into canal

By TN / August 11, 2018

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Two foreign divers relying on a GPS to guide them back to Phuket took an unplanned plunge when a flash flood swept their vehicle off a back road in Thung Yai district and into a canal on yesterday afternoon (Aug 9).

Both men are diving instructors and one took part in last month’s rescue of 12 young footballers and their coach from flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NUJAREE RAEKRUN AND ONLINE REPORTERS
BANGKOK POST

